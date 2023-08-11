Strong storms are possible today

Beautiful sunshine this morning with clouds increasing midday. Scattered showers and storms develop for the afternoon and evening, coming to an end in the late-night. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes all possible. With so many fun events happening around Mid-Michigan today make sure you have our app or some way to get alerts if you'll be outdoors.
Isolated rain is possible tonight into tomorrow before we see more sun Saturday afternoon. Our next chance of rain moves in Sunday night into Monday.
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s with a S wind at 5-10mph. Tonight we only drop to the mid and upper 60s before hitting highs near 80 Saturday. Afternoon temperatures Sunday will be in the mid and upper 70s.