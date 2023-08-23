Strong storms are possible today

As a low pressure system moves across the state we'll see the potential for a few strong storms and a division in temperatures.
Scattered showers and storms will move through the area today. We could see some strong storms develop - our atmospheric set up could bust/limit storm development, but if storms are able to form, they could develop quickly. This is a good day to have our app or some way to get alerts.
Temperatures will be divided today with low 70s further north and east to mid 80s south and west. Tonight we'll drop to the mid 60s to near 70 degrees with a chance for a few showers. Tomorrow further northeast highs will be closer to 80, while southwest temps will be closer to 90.
Scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow before we dry out to end the week.