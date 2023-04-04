Strong, to Severe Thunderstorms Expected

*** ALERT DAY OVERNIGHT AND WEDNESDAY FOR SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL***
In the wake of some heavy rain Monday overnight, lots of clouds held across Mid-Michigan. Overnight, we'll have more chances to pick up some heavy rainfall. Gusty winds and some hail will be possible too. The northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area may see the heaviest stuff. As scattered storms drift across the state, our temperatures will be steady, to slowly rising overnight.
More locally heavy downpours will be a good bet for Wednesday too, as we carry a threat of severe weather for the day. Gusty winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes will be possible across Lower Michigan as a cold front sweeps across the area. Strong southerly winds will drive temperatures into the 60s for most of us. A few of us will see 70+.
Behind Wednesday's active weather, we should get into a quieter, cooler setting heading into the holiday weekend. Thursday will feature strong westerly winds, but the day will be partly sunny overall. The trend for Friday and the holiday weekend will be for some warming again. We'll have the detailed Easter weekend forecast on ABC12 News. - JR