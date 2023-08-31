Strong Warming Expected After Another Chilly Night

Thursday was a beautiful, bright, sunshiny day across Mid-Michigan. We needed every drop of sun we could get because the day began with an autumn chill in the air. A couple of spots across lower Michigan even got briefly down to the freezing mark. Temperatures did recover nicely for the afternoon, as highs moved into the 70s.
Temperatures Friday morning will again be below average in many areas, but a skosh warmer than Thursday morning's readings. Wall-to-wall sunshine is again expected for the day, and it will combine with light breezes turning in from the south. That combination will mean slightly warmer temperatures, with highs surrounding 80.
The warming will continue through the holiday weekend. Highs Saturday will move easily into the 80s even though we'll be seeing more cloud cover. A few spots might even have a few sprinkles. High temperatures Sunday & Monday will surround 90 with a stronger southwesterly breeze prevailing. We'll let you know how long the heat will linger into next week on ABC12 News. - JR