Summertime Weather will Continue

Thursday was another beautiful summertime day across Mid-Michigan. Virtually clear skies combined with west-southwesterly winds to drive temperatures through the 70s, and into the 80s. That's record territory for this time of the year. Overnight, fair skies and light southerly breezes are expected. Lows early Friday morning will be mainly in the 50s.
Our stretch of summer weather will continue on through Friday. A little bit of high-level cloud cover is expected for the day, but it won't be enough to hold temperatures back. It will be a kind, gentle southwesterly wind that will once again propel temperatures into the 80s across most of the ABC12 Viewing area. Our "normal" high is now 56.
A few showers may develop Saturday, but overall, the day should be very nice. Highs will be well into the 70s, with a few spots still managing to touch 80. Readings will drop quickly Sunday with rain likely, and with winds shifting in from the west. On ABC12 News we'll be tracking even chillier air headed our way for the start of next week. - JR