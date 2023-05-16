Sun and clouds today

A cold front dropping through the state today will bring some cooler air into the area to end the day today and for tomorrow as well. We'll see some passing clouds today with more sun tomorrow as high pressure moves in.
High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s into the early afternoon. Those inland could add on another couple degrees, but those closer to Lake Huron and north of the bay will cool off a little as winds shift from the W to N and NE. Winds will pick up to around 15mph for the afternoon, gusting into the 20s. We'll see clouds and sunshine today before skies clear.
Tonight's low temps fall to near 40 degrees with NE winds around 5mph. We could see inland areas fall a tad more into the 30s, and patchy frost is possible north of the bay.
Tomorrow winds stay out of the NE at 5-10mph, keeping those closer to Lake Huron in the lower 50s. Inland areas will warm to around 60. Wednesday will be sunny all day with more sun Thursday.