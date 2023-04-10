Sun and clouds today

A trough moving across the region will bring some clouds through, but our Monday will still feature some sunshine and everyone will enjoy warm temperatures! High pressure to the south will help to give us some sun.
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s with a SW wind at 10-15mph. We'll see sun and clouds, then stay partly cloudy overnight.
Tonight's lows will only be in the upper 40s. Winds will remain out of the SW at 5-10mph.
Winds shift to the W tomorrow, picking up to 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times. We'll see a bit more cloud cover tomorrow but high temps will still be up around 70 degrees!
We then turn even warmer with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 with more sun Wednesday and Thursday!