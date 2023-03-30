Sun today ahead of rain and wind

Beautiful today as high pressure is in control. A low pressure system moving in to end the week will bring rain and warmth into tomorrow before we cool down Saturday.
Today's highs will be in the low to mid 40s with a SW wind at 5-10mph. We'll see plenty of sun throughout the day before clouds increase into the evening.
By 10/11pm wintry mix moves in with temperatures dipping to the mid and upper 30s. As the warm front moves in, temps rise into the lower 40s into tomorrow morning, changing precipitation over to all rain.
Rain will be heavy at times, with thunderstorms possible, tomorrow morning. We'll get a break for midday and the afternoon before another round of rain and possible storms arrives in the evening. Rain then ends very early Saturday morning with totals over 1" possible.
Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 50s Friday, staying warm overnight into Saturday morning. On the backside of this system, temps then fall. We'll be near 40 for the afternoon Saturday with overnight lows into Sunday in the 20s.
Winds pick up tonight, out of the S at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Friday winds will be out of the SW at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph. Gusts Friday night into the first half of Saturday could top 45mph as winds shift to the NW. Winds gradually lighten Saturday afternoon.
Sunday features more sunshine with highs in the mid 40s.