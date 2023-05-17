Sunny and chilly today

High pressure moving in from the north will give Mid-Michigan winds out of the NE, keeping everyone chilly but especially those closer to Lake Huron colder today. Tonight will be clear and cold before temps rebound tomorrow.
Lots of sunshine today with highs reaching only to the low 40s to around 50 degrees closer to the lake with NE winds at 10-15mph. Further inland winds will be a tad lower, 5-10mph, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tonight skies are clear with winds turning lighter. Temperatures drop to the low and mid 30s with patchy frost a possibility.
Tomorrow we'll see just a few high, thin clouds and plenty of sun. We'll be warmer with highs in the upper 60s for most, just slightly cooler near Lake Huron. Winds tomorrow will be out of the SSE at 5-10mph.
Friday brings more clouds and the next chance for rain.