Sunny and cool

High pressure will be in control into next week! We're looking at plenty of sunshine and a warm up.
Highs today will be cool with a NE wind at 10-15mph keeping those closer to Lake Huron near 50. Inland areas look to warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. After a few morning clouds we'll see full sun throughout the day.
Tonight skies are mainly clear with NE winds staying at 5-10mph. It'll be cold with lows in the low to mid 30s, so make sure to protect your plants as we have another chance at frost.
Tomorrow will be warmer with temps reaching the mid 60s to low 70s. We'll see sunshine all day.
The warming trend continues with highs this weekend in the mid 70s to around 80. Monday, Memorial Day, we'll see low 80s. Expect plenty of sun through the start of next week!