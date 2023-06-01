 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Sunny and hot again today

  • Updated
  • 0
It's another day filled with sunshine and heat! High pressure keeps us dry as well even though we could use some rain. A cold front moving through this weekend will bring us some relief from the heat.
 
Today's highs for most will be near 90. A SE wind at 5-10mph will help to keep those closer to the lake closer to 80 degrees. There's a slight chance of a pop-up shower north and inland, but most stay totally dry and sunny. UV levels will be in the Very High range again today.
 
Tonight skies stay mainly clear with lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Winds will be light and easterly.
 
Tomorrow winds shift to the NE at 5-10mph. We'll add in a few clouds but temps will still make it to the 80s to near 90 across the area.
 
Saturday we'll drop to the mid 80s with highs on Sunday around 80 degrees. 70s return next week!

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you