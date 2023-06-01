Sunny and hot again today

It's another day filled with sunshine and heat! High pressure keeps us dry as well even though we could use some rain. A cold front moving through this weekend will bring us some relief from the heat.
Today's highs for most will be near 90. A SE wind at 5-10mph will help to keep those closer to the lake closer to 80 degrees. There's a slight chance of a pop-up shower north and inland, but most stay totally dry and sunny. UV levels will be in the Very High range again today.
Tonight skies stay mainly clear with lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Winds will be light and easterly.
Tomorrow winds shift to the NE at 5-10mph. We'll add in a few clouds but temps will still make it to the 80s to near 90 across the area.
Saturday we'll drop to the mid 80s with highs on Sunday around 80 degrees. 70s return next week!