Sunny and hot today

High pressure to the south will keep us under sunny and warm conditions, while a cold front moving across the state tomorrow will bring rain chances and drop temps down a bit.
Today's highs will be in the mid and upper 80s with sunshine all day! Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-10mph with UV levels in the Very High range.
Tonight some clouds start to move in with lows in the mid 60s.
Tomorrow we'll see some sun, but also some clouds and scattered showers and storms. A few storms may have gusty winds and large hail so we'll keep you updated throughout the day. Rain chances end into the evening with dry weather overnight. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s to low 80s with WSW winds at 10-20mph.
Rain chances linger into Wednesday and Thursday.