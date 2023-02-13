Sunny and mild today

A low pressure system to the north has us under a warm front, and as the cold front moves through later today we'll see a few clouds and breezy conditions, but that's it. High pressure following lightens our winds quickly and keeps skies clear overnight and into tomorrow morning before the next system brings in clouds and rain later tomorrow.
Highs today will be in the low to mid 40s for most, you'll be slightly cooler closer to Lake Huron and north of the bay. Winds increase for the midday and afternoon hours, out of the W at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We'll see plenty of sun throughout the day with just a few clouds here and there.
Tonight skies stay clear. Winds drop to around 5-10mph, shifting to the S, which keeps our lows near 30 degrees.
Tomorrow will be very warm with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s! Winds will be out of the S at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s into the afternoon, then increasing to 20-25mph, gusting to the mid 30s into the evening and overnight. After starting Tuesday with sunny skies, clouds increase for the afternoon. Around 7/8pm we'll see scattered rain develop, so keep that in mind if you have evening plans for Valentine's Day!
Scattered rain carries overnight into Wednesday morning before we dry out with highs near 50.