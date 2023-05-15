Sunny and mild

High pressure will keep us under sunny skies today with light winds for most of the area. Tomorrow a cold front moves through, shifting winds to the northerly direction and cooling us down into Wednesday.
Highs this afternoon will be mainly in the low 70s - just slightly cooler closer to the Lake Huron shoreline. Winds will be light and variable, with the exception of north of the bay. Here winds will be around 5-15mph. With a bit of a breeze, very dry conditions, adn warm temperatures, you're encouraged to avoid outdoor burning north of the bay - a Red Flag Warning is in effect all day.
Tonight we'll fall to the mid 40s to near 50 degrees with a few clouds moving in. Winds will be light, around 5mph, out of the SW.
Tomorrow we'll see some sun, some clouds, and highs mainly in the mid 70s. We'll see more 60s further north of the bay. Winds Tuesday will shift from the SW to NE at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
Everyone is cooler Wednesday. Even with lots of sun highs will only make it to the low 60s.