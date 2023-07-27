Sunny and warm this afternoon

We have fog and some clouds to begin our morning. These will decrease and give way to lots of sun this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s! Winds will be out of the NW at 5-10mph. UV levels will be in the Very High range, so you may want to keep the sunscreen handy if you'll be outdoors for a while this afternoon!
Tonight we'll have a few clouds with lows in the upper 60s for most neighborhoods. Winds will be southerly and light.
Tomorrow winds shift to the W, picking up to around 10mph. We've issued an Alert Day for Friday due to the potential for a few strong storms. Rain will be scattered, and we'll still see some sun throughout the day. It'll be hot and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Spotty showers may linger into Saturday morning but most stay dry. Highs will be closer to 80 for the weekend as humidity levels lower.