Sunny and warm today

With a warm front to the north and high pressure to the south, we'll see a sunny and warm stretch of weather across the area.
Because we're seeing a lot of dry vegetation, breezy conditions, and warm temps you're encouraged to hold off on any outdoor burning at this time. Fire danger levels across Mid-Michigan are in the Very High range for most locations and a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11pm for the 127 corridor and north of the bay.
Use caution if smoking or grilling, try not to park vehicles on the grass, don't do any projects that involve a spark, and if having a campfire make sure it's completely extinguished.
High temps will be near 80 today with sunny skies! Winds will be out of the SW at 15-25mph, gusting to 35mph at times.
Tonight skies are clear with lows only in the upper 50s. Winds settle back to 10-15mph, out of the SW.
Tomorrow we're back up to around 80 degrees with blue skies. Winds will be out of the WSW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
We're staying warm Friday and Saturday but bring in more clouds for Friday and rain chances begin Saturday.