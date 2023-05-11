Sunny and warm

It's another day that it feels like Summer! High pressure to the southeast of us will keep us dry with plenty of sunshine today. As our next low pressure system approaches, we're adding in more clouds and rain chances tomorrow.
Afternoon temperatures today will be near 70 closer to Lake Huron, while further inland highs will be around 80 degrees! Keep the sunscreen handy as UV levels will be in the higher range. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph.
Tonight winds are light and southerly as we add in some clouds. Lows will only be in the low to mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be just slightly cooler, mid to upper 70s, with increasing clouds. We'll see scattered showers develop in the afternoon and evening, lingering further south of the bay into Saturday morning.