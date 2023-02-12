Sunny and warm

It'll be a beautiful Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s! Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph. Get outdoors and enjoy it!
For your Superbowl evening, temps will fall to near 40 by 6/7pm, and then drop to the low 30s into the late night hours.
Clouds increase overnight with lows in the lower 30s.
Clouds then move right back out again tomorrow, giving way to more afternoon and evening sunshine.
Our next chance of rain arrives with an incoming low pressure system later Tuesday evening.