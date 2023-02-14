Sunny start to the day before clouds and rain arrive

With a warm front to the north and high pressure to the southeast, we're starting our Valentine's Day with sunny skies and light winds. A low pressure system and cold front moving in from the south and west will bring in clouds, rain, and windy conditions to end today and go through tomorrow.
We'll be very warm today with highs into the upper 40s and low 50s! These are temps we'd normally see in early April! Clouds will increase this afternoon with scattered showers developing this evening. S winds will also increase, steady at 10-15mph through the afternoon with gusts to the mid 20s.
Tonight scattered showers continue. SW winds will be steady around 20-25mph, gusting to the low and mid 30s. Temps will drop to the mid 40s, then rise overnight to near 50 by tomorrow morning's commute.
We'll hit highs Wednesday in the low 50s near lunchtime, then see temps fall through the afternoon. Scattered rain lingers into the morning before ending.
Wednesday will be windy with steady winds at 25-30mph and gusts to around 50mph possible. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the southern side of the bay, thumb, and I-69 corridor from 7am to 4pm Wednesday. Gusts that high can cause tree damage, sporadic power outages, blow around light objects, and try to veer your vehicle while driving.
Thursday will be colder with the development of rain, mix, and snow. We'll keep you updated!