Sunshine and warmer weather today

Beautiful weather today thanks to high pressure to the south! As the next low pressure system moves in to the north, we'll be set up under a warm front, allowing temps to warm up quickly today. This system also brings increasing clouds ahead of rain tomorrow into Friday.
Highs today will be near normal in the low to mid 40s, near 40 closer to Lake Huron. We'll see plenty of sunshine with some later-day clouds moving in. Winds shift to the SW, helping to warm us up, at 5-10mph.
Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph. We don't drop off much, remaining in the mid 30s.
It'll be warm again tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees! Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast with SW winds at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. A spotty shower earlier in the day can't be ruled out, but the main rian event holds off until the evening.
Rain continues, heavy at times, through Thursday evening and overnight into midday Friday. Rainfall totals look to be around 1/2".
Highs Friday will be in the mid and upper 40s before temperatures fall Friday afternoon. It'll be windy Friday also with gusts to 40mph possible.
Saturday will be much colder with highs in the 20s.