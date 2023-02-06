Sunshine this afternoon before wind and rain tonight

High pressure moving in will help to break up our cloud cover, giving us plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. As the next low pressure system then moves in for tomorrow, winds will increase tonight with rain showers into tomorrow morning.
Highs today will be in the lower 30s with winds shifting from the NW to Se at 5-10mph. We'll see more sun this afternoon before clouds move back in tonight.
Temps dip to the mid and upper 20s later this evening, then rise to the mid and upper 30s into tomorrow morning. We'll top out tomorrow near lunchtime in the mid 40s before temps start to fall off.
Winds increase tonight, shifting from the SE to SW. Steady winds will be up to 20-25mph with gusts to around 40mph late tonight through tomorrow morning. Winds will gradually lighten throughout the day tomorrow with gusts down to the low 20s by the evening, shifting to the W.
Scattered showers move in tonight after midnight. Those further north and inland will see a little freezing rain. Spotty showers linger into the mid morning hours Tuesday before ending, and we'll stay cloudy for the afternoon. We're dry Wednesday with highs into the low 40s before rain moves in for Thursday.