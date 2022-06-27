Temperature roller coaster continues.

Temperatures will be fall-like through Monday. Expect highs to top out near 70 degrees with some clouds forming into the afternoon. Winds will be quite gusty, in some cases higher than 20 mph, into the afternoon.
Overnight it'll be cold for this time of year. In some cases, we could near record lows in the lower to middle 40s! Winds will be light and skies will be clear.
It's a very quick cooldown though. Highs Tuesday spike back up into the lower to middle 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny becoming partly sunny later in the day. A chance for showers and storms will move in for areas north of the Saginaw Bay after dinner time.
That shower and storm chance will last into the day Wednesday. That's fine though because the whole area is very dry - fire dangers are through the roof. Wednesday will be in the lower 80s with a wind turning west.
Thursday we'll spike back up into the 90s with sunshine.