Temps will Drop Back a Bit for Week's End

It is officially summer and it sure felt like it Wednesday as sunshine drove temperatures well into the 80s. The exception was along the water's edge where an onshore breeze held readings in the 70s for the day. Overnight, mostly fair skies will hold as a light easterly breeze continues. Lows will surround the 60-degree mark.
Thursday will begin with bright sunshine, but the trend for the afternoon will be for some clouds to build in. Light winds will once again be blowing in off of Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay, so our lakeshore areas will stay cooler than the rest of us. Highs away from the water will range from the lower, to middle 80s.
Friday will see highs drop back into the 70s as even more clouds filter into the ABC12 viewing area. There will even be a chance of a few brief showers popping up. The best chance of that occurring will be in the Thumb, and across the southern parts of Mid-Michigan. Temperatures for the weekend will move back into the 80s. We're tracking our rain chances on ABC12 News. - JR