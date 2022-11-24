Thanksgiving Day Morning Weather 2022

With a warm front to the north we'll see very warm temperatures this afternoon! An approaching cold front will bring in more clouds and we'll see scattered rain develop to end the day. We're dry for the next couple of days then before seeing a rainy Sunday.
Today's highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s! Winds will be out of the SSW at 5-10mph. Clouds increase into the afternoon with spotty showers developing later in the afternoon through the late night.
We're then cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 30s to near 40. Winds will pick up to 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph, shifting from the SW to the NW.
NW winds stay up with us tomorrow at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph. This helps to keep us cooler with highs only in the low to mid 40s. After starting overcast clouds will decrease throughout the day.
Saturday will be dry with highs back around 50! Clouds move in later in the day with rain arriving by Sunday morning. Sunday will be a rainy day with mix possible further north and inland.