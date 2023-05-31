The heat continues

Our heat continues with highs near 90 degrees today! Closer to Lake Huron we'll be closer to 80 with a S to SSE wind at 5-10mph. Most stay dry with sunny skies today but there's a slight chance for a pop up shower this afternoon and evening, particularly closer to the 127 corridor.
Make sure to take proper heat precautions, don't leave kids or pets in the car, stay hydrated, take breaks if you'll be outdoors, and grab the sunscreen as well with UV levels in the Very High range. You're also encouraged to hold off on doing any burning.
An ozone action day is in place for Genesee and Lapeer counties, so here in particular you're asked to hold off on getting gas, using lawn equipment that requires gas, and limit outdoor exertion if you're someone with a respiratory issue.
Tonight temps fall to around 60 degrees with mainly clear skies. Winds are out of the SE and light.
Tomorrow winds stay out of the SE at 5-10mph. Highs will be back near 90 with more sun.
Friday will also be hot before highs fall to the low 80s this weekend.