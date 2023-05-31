 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

The Heat will Hold for Late-Week

  • 0

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

A few more clouds bubbled up Wednesday, but that didn't hold temperatures back at all. Temperatures for the day once again cruised through the 80s, with some spots sneaking into the 90s. The clouds will fade this evening as a light southeasterly breeze holds. Lows early Thursday morning will surround the 60-degree mark.

Not too many changes are in the offing for the rest of the workweek. Both Thursday and Friday will feature quite a bit of sunshine. Winds Thursday will be light, blowing in from the southeast. By Friday, winds will shift in from the northeast. High temperatures each day will surround 90, with readings a touch cooler near Lake Huron.

Lots of sunshine will continue through the weekend, but I am expecting temperatures to retreat just a little bit. Light winds will continue blowing in off of Lake Huron, pushing the warmest air out of our area. The end result will be a very comfortable setting across Mid-Michigan heading into next week.  We'll have a closer look at our rain chances on ABC12 News.   - JR

Recommended for you