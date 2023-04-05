 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The Severe Weather Threat Has Ended

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday was another active weather day across Mid-Michigan.  Severe weather was limited for the most part, so the biggest deal turned out to be the heavy rain for the area as a whole.  This evening, as a cold front moves off to our east, the lingering showers will get swept out of our area, and some cooler air will move in from the west.

While we won't have to worry about any rain or thunderstorms Thursday, we will have to deal with some strong westerly winds.  Gusts into the 40mph range look to be a pretty good bet.  We will have a good bit of sunshine for the day, and our high temperatures will surround the 50-degree mark, which is just a skosh below average.

Friday will be bright and less windy, but highs will once again hover around 50.  For the rest of the holiday weekend, warming will be the trend.  Overall, partly sunny conditions are expected for the weekend.  Winds will be turning in from the south too.  We'll have a look at that Easter Sunday forecast on ABC12 News.   - JR

