Thundershowers will End Later This Evening

Tuesday began with some sunshine in many parts of Mid-Michigan, but showers developed as a cold front made a move across our area. The showers were pretty light for the most part, and they will come to an end late this evening. Overnight, the clouds will start to break up across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.
Temperatures early Wednesday morning will start in the 40s northwest of the Bay where the clouds break up a bit. The southern parts of the area will begin the day mostly cloudy with readings in the 50s. Skies will clear for the afternoon, but the sun will be counterbalanced by a northerly wind, so highs for the day will stay in the 60s for the most part.
Bright sunshine for the end of the workweek will spell quick warming as we head into the holiday weekend. By Friday afternoon, highs will be back up surrounding the 80-degree mark. The warming isn't going to stop there. On ABC12 News we're tracking mid-summertime temperatures headed our way. - JR