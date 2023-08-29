 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Tuscola,
Sanilac, northern Lapeer, southeastern Saginaw, northwestern St.
Clair, northern Genesee and southeastern Huron Counties through 715
PM EDT...

At 607 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Harbor Beach to near Kingston to near
Chesaning. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Mayville around 610 PM EDT.
Harbor Beach, Kingston and Clifford around 615 PM EDT.
Marlette around 630 PM EDT.
Flushing around 635 PM EDT.
Clio around 640 PM EDT.
Mount Morris and Beecher around 645 PM EDT.
Flint, Sandusky and Crossroads Village around 650 PM EDT.
Peck around 655 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Goodland Township,
Parisville, Lynn Township, White Rock, Amador, Juhl, Elmer,
Silverwood, Genesee and Deford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Thundershowers will End Later This Evening

JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Tuesday began with some sunshine in many parts of Mid-Michigan, but showers developed as a cold front made a move across our area.  The showers were pretty light for the most part, and they will come to an end late this evening.  Overnight, the clouds will start to break up across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.

Temperatures early Wednesday morning will start in the 40s northwest of the Bay where the clouds break up a bit.  The southern parts of the area will begin the day mostly cloudy with readings in the 50s.  Skies will clear for the afternoon, but the sun will be counterbalanced by a northerly wind, so highs for the day will stay in the 60s for the most part.

Bright sunshine for the end of the workweek will spell quick warming as we head into the holiday weekend.  By Friday afternoon, highs will be back up surrounding the 80-degree mark.  The warming isn't going to stop there.  On ABC12 News we're tracking mid-summertime temperatures headed our way.   - JR