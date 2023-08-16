Thursday Has Been Designated as an "Alert Day"

*** Alert Day Thursday Morning & Early Afternoon ***
Wednesday was a bright, beautiful summer day across Mid-Michigan. We had a chance to dry out a little bit after some heavy rain earlier in the week. We'll stay dry overnight too. With fair to partly cloudy skies expected, lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s as south-southwesterly winds gradually increase in speed.
We're all going to have to stay "Weather Aware" Thursday as a strong, fast-moving cold front sweeps across lower Michigan. The front will support some strong storms from late morning, through early afternoon. A few showers will continue to linger into the evening as well. Some of the storms will produce gusty winds, brief heavy rainfall, and possibly hail. For those reasons, and because there will be many people outside during "Back to the Bricks" festivities, we are designating Thursday as an "Alert Day." Regardless of the storms, winds will be pretty strong all day, blowing in from the southwest early, and shifting in from the west during the afternoon.
Behind the front, we'll get into a stretch of dry weather that will hold through the weekend, and into next week. High temperatures Friday will stay in the 70s, while Saturday's readings may approach 80-degrees. By Sunday, highs will move easily back through the 80s. - JR