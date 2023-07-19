Thursday has Been Designated as Our Next "Alert Day"

*** ALERT DAY THURSDAY FOR STRONG, TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORM POTENTIAL ***
Wednesday was a dandy of a day across Mid-Michigan. Sunshine and light & variable wind conditions combined to make for a very pleasant summertime day. With some extra cloud cover moving in overnight, lows early Thursday morning will stay in the 60s. A few stray showers or sprinkles may pop up too.
Thursday will start on a quiet note, but our weather will be a little noisy for the afternoon. As a cool front sweeps across lower Michigan, we will carry a chance of some strong, possibly severe, thunderstorms during the afternoon. The biggest threats we will face will be the potential of damaging winds and large hail. Highs will be near 80 north, and in the 80s south.
Behind the front, the threat of storms will end, the clouds will break up, and winds will shift in from the northwest Friday. We should have a decent amount of sunshine for Saturday as winds become light & variable. We'll have your entire weekend forecast on ABC12 News. - JR