Thursday will be Another Dandy of a Day...

Wednesday was a dandy of a day across Mid-Michigan. Bright sunshine and light breezes took temperatures in the 40s in the morning, up into the 70s for most of us during the afternoon. With fair skies overnight, lows early Thursday morning will surround the 50-degree mark. There is also a slight chance that the northern lights will be visible.
Thursday is shaping up to be another terrific day. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the day, and light winds will continue to blow in from the southwest. Highs during the afternoon should sneak into the lower 80s for most of us. The exceptions will be our lakeshore areas. It is likely that an onshore breeze will develop during the afternoon, so highs will be in the 70s.
More clouds will return for Friday, so temperatures will likely drop back a little bit. Having said that, highs will still be well into the 70s. Some showers will be possible during the afternoon, with the best chance coming across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. On ABC12 News we'll tell you what our temperatures will be doing for Mothers' Day weekend. - JR