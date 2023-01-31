Very cold today with morning sunshine

After the third warmest January on record we're feeling the chill today! Finishing out the month with highs only in the teens, our wind chills are frigid today. We'll improve a bit tomorrow and Thursday before another cold blast to end the week.
We're starting the day with lots of sunshine! Temps are near 0, if not below, and wind chills are near -15 at times. We'll reach the lower teens midday, then warm to the mid teens this afternoon. Wind chills will be in the lower single digits with a WSW wind at 5-10mph. Clouds increase this afternoon with the chance of flurries.
Flurries are possible overnight but most stay dry. Temps drop to the single digits to about 10 degrees with some clouds staying in place. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph, making it feel more like -5 to -10.
Tomorrow we'll be a little warmer with highs in the mid 20s! North of the bay you have a better chance at seeing more clouds while further south will have a bit more sun.
We're then around 30 degrees on Thursday before turning very cold to end the week. Friday morning through Saturday morning looks to be frigid!