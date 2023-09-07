Very Gradual Improvements are Expected Friday

After some heavy rains fell across lower Michigan Wednesday and Wednesday night, it was more of a nuisance type of shower action we saw Thursday. With all the clouds, scattered showers, and northerly winds we had, temperatures didn't move very much during the day. Overnight, lows will settle through the 50s as extensive cloud cover and a few sprinkles hold.
Friday isn't shaping up to be a very pretty day. The day will begin with clouds and a few lingering sprinkles. The sprinkles will come to an end, and the clouds will begin to break up through the afternoon. Light northerly winds will prevail for the day, so temperatures will hold at below average levels - generally upper 60s for the highs.
With brighter skies a good bet for the weekend, temperatures will respond pretty well. Northeasterly winds are expected Saturday, so temperatures will again be below average, but they should manage to sneak back into the 70s. Sunday will be a little warmer even though the clouds will be a bit thicker during the afternoon. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if the warmup will continue into next week. - JR