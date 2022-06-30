Very warm today with storms possible Friday

For the day Thursday, the summertime heat returns. Highs will top the 90 degree mark yet again with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Humidity levels will be average for this time of year as well with plenty of sunshine.
Another rain chance heads our way Friday. This one won’t be heavy either, but could provide up to an additional quarter inch of moisture. That’ll help keep the fire danger in check! Showers and storms move north to south through the day, but will clear out for the fireworks in the evening.
The weekend looks sunny with highs in the 80s and low humidity. Perfect conditions for the final night of the Bay City Fireworks!
Another rain chance moves in late Sunday into Monday.