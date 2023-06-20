Very Warm Weather to Begin Our Summer Season

Our last full day of spring was a warm one. Temperatures cruised through the 80s with a good bit of sunshine holding for the day. Temperatures lakeside were tempered by a light onshore wind. Fair skies are expected for the night, and low temperatures early Wednesday morning will range from the middle 50s, to around 60.
Our summer season officially kicks off just before 11am Wednesday. There will definitely be a summertime flavor to the day as temperatures once again cruise into the 80s with lots of sunshine holding for the day. It will be cooler again lakeside as our onshore breeze continues.
Most of us will continue to stay dry for the rest of the week as no organized rainfall is expected. A couple of isolated showers may pop up during the heat of the day, but that's about it. On ABC12 News we'll be tracking our next good chance of some showers. - JR