Warm and sunny weather continues

Sunny and warm weather continues! High pressure will keep us under clear skies with a SE wind today at 5-10mph. Temperatures inland will reach the mid to upper 80s while closer to Lake Huron highs will be in the 70s to near 80.
UV levels will be in the Very High range today so make sure to grab the sunscreen!
Tonight skies stay clear with lows only in the low 60s! Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow and Thursday will feature highs near 90! We'll see sunshine and although most will stay dry, there's a slight chance for a pop up shower north and inland as a lake breeze sets up.
We'll stay warm into the end of the week.