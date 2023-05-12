Warm today with increasing clouds

Sunshine to start our Friday before clouds increase as our next system moves in. Even with more clouds, it'll still be warm with highs back near 80 for most, closer to 70 closer to Lake Huron. Winds today will be out of the SE at 5-10mph.
You might catch a stray shower later today and tonight, but most stay dry. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be light.
Tomorrow winds pick up out of the NE at 5-15mph, gusting to near 20 in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s near the lake and low to mid 70s inland. Not going to rule out a few sprinkles, but the majority of the area stays dry. We'll see some sun at times between the clouds.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 60s.