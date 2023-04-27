Warm today with sunshine

Beautiful weather today for most of Mid-Michigan! Many will see lots of sun with highs around 60 degrees! North of the bay you'll see a little more cloud cover into the afternoon, possibly even a few sprinkles. Winds will be out of the S to SE at 5-15mph.
Tonight winds shift to the E around 10mph. Clouds increase from south to north with lows around 40 degrees.
You might see a little sun early tomorrow morning - if you do, enjoy it while it lasts. Clouds will win out with scattered rain showers developing by mid morning. Scattered rain will continue throughout the day with highs in the mid 50s. Winds tomorrow will be out of the ENE at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
Scattered rain chances continue into the weekend and early next week.