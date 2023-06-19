Warm Weather to End Our Spring Season

Some high clouds and some smoke aloft filtered our sunshine a bit Monday, but that really didn't hold temperatures back. Many parts of Mid-Michigan experienced more than 30 degrees worth of warming for the day. Some high clouds will continue to hang around tonight as lows early Tuesday morning surround the 60-degree mark.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature partly sunny, very warm conditions. A few of the thicker clouds that develop could spit out some sprinkles each afternoon, especially across the southern parts of our area. Nothing organized or heavy is expected. High temperatures each day will range from the lower, to middle 80s.
Temperatures will drop back a little bit for Thursday and Friday as we carry a little better chance of seeing a few showers - especially for Friday. Again, nothing heavy or widespread is anticipated. Temperatures for the weekend should run just a skosh above the average, which is now right near 80-degrees. We'll be tracking our next good chance of rain on ABC12 News. - JR