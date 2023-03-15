Warmer Air and Rain Move in Thursday

Wednesday began on another cold note Wednesday, but a good amount of sunshine and a south-southwesterly wind helped readings recover nicely. Temperatures in the teens were widespread in the morning, while highs managed to move into the 40s for most of us. Clouds will be increasing across Mid-Michigan overnight as southerly winds hold.
The best chance of seeing a few rays of sunshine Thursday will come early in the morning. After that, a good bit of cloud cover is likely to hold as some rain advances toward us from the west. Before the rain moves in, some of us will see highs sneak past the 50-degree mark. Once here, we will expect the rain to stick with us through Friday morning.
Rain showers are likely for Friday morning too as temperatures begin the day in the 40s. The trend through the day will be for a strong westerly wind to drive temperatures downward. Readings will fall through the 30s during the afternoon and lingering drops will change to flakes before the day is out. On ABC12 News we're tracking the potential for more flakes for Saturday too. - JR