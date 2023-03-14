Warmer Temperatures for a Couple of Days

With clearing skies and some fresh snow on the ground, we definitely had a winter's chill in the air Tuesday morning. Wednesday morning will be no exception. With clear skies and a diminishing northwesterly wind, lows will settle into the teens.
After a cold start to our Wednesday, temperatures will recover very quickly and very well. Mostly sunny skies will combine with southwesterly winds to drive readings quickly upward. High temperatures for the day will move into the middle 40s. That's not too bad considering the cold start to the day.
As we close out the final week of our winter season, clouds will make a return. The clouds will ultimately yield some rain heading into St. Patrick's Day. As the rain moves in, highs Thursday will flirt with 50-degrees in some areas. Highs Friday will be well into the 40s, but that will be early in the day. Strong northwesterly winds will cause readings to fall through the day as some rain continues. We'll let you know when some flakes may return on ABC12 News. - JR