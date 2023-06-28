 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Warmer Temperatures Through the Holiday Weekend

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Brighter skies and a skosh less smoke Wednesday allowed temperatures to cruise through the 70s. A few spots managed to sneak past 80, which is right where we should be for late June. We'll have partly cloudy skies and light southeasterly breezes overnight. Lows early Thursday morning will surround the 60-degree mark.

Southerly winds are expected Thursday, while Friday will feature southwest to westerly breezes. Combine those winds with a little bit of sunlight, and the end result will be temperatures cruising through the 80s to end the workweek. A few spots may touch 90 before the week is out. Most of us will stay dry, but a few showers or thundershowers may pop up late Thursday, and again late Friday - especially for the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.

We'll be staying quite warm right on through the holiday weekend. Overall, conditions will be a bit more unsettled, so there will be a chance of some showers here and there, but some of us will manage to get through that stretch dry. A few pop-up showers will be possible Saturday, while the best chance of seeing showers Sunday will be across the southern parts of the area. Most of us will stay dry Monday and Tuesday, but a few more isolated pop-up showers will be possible late on the Fourth. We'll be keeping a close eye on our rainfall potential on ABC12 News. - JR

