Warmer Temperatures Through the Holiday Weekend

Brighter skies and a skosh less smoke Wednesday allowed temperatures to cruise through the 70s. A few spots managed to sneak past 80, which is right where we should be for late June. We'll have partly cloudy skies and light southeasterly breezes overnight. Lows early Thursday morning will surround the 60-degree mark.
Southerly winds are expected Thursday, while Friday will feature southwest to westerly breezes. Combine those winds with a little bit of sunlight, and the end result will be temperatures cruising through the 80s to end the workweek. A few spots may touch 90 before the week is out. Most of us will stay dry, but a few showers or thundershowers may pop up late Thursday, and again late Friday - especially for the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.
We'll be staying quite warm right on through the holiday weekend. Overall, conditions will be a bit more unsettled, so there will be a chance of some showers here and there, but some of us will manage to get through that stretch dry. A few pop-up showers will be possible Saturday, while the best chance of seeing showers Sunday will be across the southern parts of the area. Most of us will stay dry Monday and Tuesday, but a few more isolated pop-up showers will be possible late on the Fourth. We'll be keeping a close eye on our rainfall potential on ABC12 News. - JR