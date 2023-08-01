Warmer Weather for a Couple of Days

We had quiet, comfortable conditions again across Mid-Michigan Tuesday, but the sky wasn't very bright. Between the clouds, the smoke, and some haze, there was definitely a dingy look aloft. Overnight, the clouds will be breaking up and the smoke will thin out a bit. Lows early Wednesday morning will range from the middle 50s, to very low 60s.
Wednesday will feature a little more sunshine, and a little less smoke. Winds will remain light, but turn in from the southwest for the afternoon. Temperatures will respond by pushing back into the 80s. We will begin with sunny conditions early, and hold at least partly sunny skies through the afternoon.
Temperatures should push a little further into the 80s Thursday. We will begin the day with some sunshine, but there will be a chance for some rain and thunderstorm development as the day wears on. Behind that weather, we should get into a terrific setting to end the workweek. We'll let you know if it will continue through the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR