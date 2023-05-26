Warming is the Trend for the Holiday Weekend

For the second day in a row, some patchy frost greeted us Friday morning. Temperatures dipped into the 30s across most of Mid-Michigan, and a few record lows fell by the wayside too. Flint recorded 32-degrees, which ties a record set in 1994. The chilliest air is now moving out of the state, so while skies will be clear again tonight, lows will surround 40.
Saturday and Sunday should be drop-dead gorgeous across the ABC12 viewing area. Full sunshine is expected each day, and winds will be pretty light. Each afternoon winds will be onshore, so our waterside communities will be a little cooler than everyone else. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s, while Sunday's highs will surround the 80-degree mark.
If the mercury doesn't touch 80 where you are Sunday, we'll have several more chances before cooler air moves in. Highs for Memorial Day will again surround 80. Highs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday should cruise through the 80s. There will also be a chance for some of us to touch 90 for the first time this year. We'll talk about our rain chances on ABC12 News. - JR