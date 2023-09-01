Warming up as we head into the holiday weekend

High pressure keeps us dry as a series of warm fronts to the north warm us up into next week.
Lots of sunshine today with highs near normal, into the mid and upper 70s. Winds will be out of the S at 5-10mph.
Tonight we'll see a few clouds, staying mild through the evening with temps in the 70s by 7pm and low 60s for the late night. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees with a S to SW wind at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow we'll add in more clouds and have the slim chance of a stray shower - most stay dry. Highs will be in the low 80s with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph in the afternoon.
More sunshine is expected for Sunday and Monday, Labor Day. Highs Sunday will be near 90 and we'll reach the low 90s Monday.