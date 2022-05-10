Warming up with small rain chances

With a cold front to the northwest we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and the chance for an isolated shower today. Highs will be in the 70s closer to Lake Huron with a SSE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Elsewhere we’re warming up to around 80 degrees!
Tonight we’re going to stay mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower, and that carries into the first part of tomorrow, too. The further west you are the more likely you are to see rain. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s with SSE winds going down to 5-10mph.
Tomorrow clouds decrease with highs around 80. Winds will be lighter, out of the SSE at 5-10mph.
We’ll have more sun and highs into the lower 80s Thursday and Friday!