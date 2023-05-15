We are Tracking Chillier Air Headed Our Way

After a rather chilly Sunday, Mother Nature dished up a fine start to the workweek. Bright sunshine took temperatures in the 30s early Monday morning, into the 70s in many areas during the afternoon. With fair skies expected overnight, lows early Tuesday morning will stay in the 40s on west-southwesterly breezes.
More bright sunshine Tuesday morning will give temperatures a nice jumpstart. By early afternoon, readings will be cruising through the 70s. As the temperatures rise, a cold front will be working its way into Mid-Michigan from the north. As a result, our clouds will increase, a sprinkle or two may develop, and winds will shift in from the north-northeast by day's end.
Behind the cold front, temperatures will be noticeably cooler Wednesday, even as skies clear. Highs for the day will only surround the 60-degree mark. Wednesday night, temperatures may dip down through the 30s again. Temperatures will recover nicely Thursday with more bright sunshine expected. On ABC12 News we are tracking another cold front too. - JR