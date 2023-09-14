We'll Have Beautiful Weather to End the Week

We had quite an autumn chill in the air early Thursday morning. Bright sunshine helped us get rid of it in short order. High temperatures Thursday afternoon surrounded the 70-degree mark with light & variable wind conditions for the day. Overnight, clear skies and calm winds will once again allow temperatures to take a bit of a tumble.
Friday will begin with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. Bright sunshine will hold for the day as winds eventually take on a southerly component. That combination will result in temperatures climbing quickly, ultimately sneaking into the lower 70s during the afternoon. Our "normal" high is now 74-degrees.
Saturday will begin with some sunshine, but the trend will be for the clouds to increase relatively quickly into the afternoon. Southwesterly winds will be enough to push readings back into the lower 70s. By the end of the day, we'll have some showers moving in from the west. Once here, we'll likely have to deal with them through Sunday. We'll take a look at some stronger warming in store for Mid-Michigan on ABC12 News. - JR