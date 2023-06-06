We'll Stay Quiet, but Chilly Tonight

Lots of clouds held across Mid-Michigan early Tuesday. During the afternoon, the clouds started breaking up and northeasterly winds prevailed. Highs for the day ranged from the 60s, to lower 70s. Overnight, with clearing skies and light northerly winds, lows will settle down through the 40s. Our "normal" low is now 53-degrees.
Bright sunshine Wednesday will help temperatures recover pretty well, but northerly winds will hold temperatures back a bit. Our "normal" high is now 76-degrees. Highs for the next couple of days will likely be just a little bit below that. Northerly winds will continue for Thursday as a little more cloud cover builds in.
Friday will be brighter and warmer. Highs will move back into the upper 70s as winds clock-back to the west. The weekend will see the return of some showers across the ABC12 viewing area. Saturday will start out dry, but showers will develop through the afternoon. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long the rain may linger. - JR