Widespread Rain and Gusty Winds Thursday

The snow is all but gone across the ABC12 viewing area. Sunshine and temperatures in the 40s did the trick. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies and south to southeasterly winds won't allow temperatures to fall very far. Lowest readings through the wee hours of our Thursday will range from the upper 20s, to lower 30s.
Temperatures will be warmer across our area Thursday afternoon, but we won't have any sunshine to enjoy. Widespread rain looks to be a good bet from morning, to early afternoon. After that, scattered showers will continue on into the evening. Some of the rain will be moderate at times, and there is even a chance that some of us may hear rumbles of thunder.
Thursday's rain totals will touch the one-inch mark in a few places. One-half to three-quarters of an inch is likely for much of Mid-Michigan. While the rain falls, winds will be increasing. Sustained winds will be up at around 20mph by the end of the day, and gusts in the 30mph range are likely from time-to-time.
As colder air moves in behind the rain, we will be left with some scattered flurries for Thursday night and Friday. Skies will brighten-up again for the weekend. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be mainly in the 30s, while readings are likely to push back into the 40s for Sunday and the first half of next week. We'll have a look at more rain chances on ABC12 News. - JR